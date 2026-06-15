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Members of the class of Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26 pose for a photo after completing the Green Mile event at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. Vanguard Expeditionary Training aims to strengthen Airmen’s warrior ethos, mental readiness and ability to operate in demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)