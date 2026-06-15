Members of the class of Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26 pose for a photo after completing the Green Mile event at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. Vanguard Expeditionary Training aims to strengthen Airmen’s warrior ethos, mental readiness and ability to operate in demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 19:09
|Photo ID:
|9754769
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-HW521-1734
|Resolution:
|6951x4634
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.