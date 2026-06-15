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    Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26 [Image 12 of 12]

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    Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Members of the class of Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26 pose for a photo after completing the Green Mile event at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. Vanguard Expeditionary Training aims to strengthen Airmen’s warrior ethos, mental readiness and ability to operate in demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9754769
    VIRIN: 260612-F-HW521-1734
    Resolution: 6951x4634
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26
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    Vanguard Expeditionary Training 02-26
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