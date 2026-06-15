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    25th DSB Sling Load Inspector Course [Image 6 of 7]

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    25th DSB Sling Load Inspector Course

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct live Sling Load operations on a UH-60 Black Hawk during a Sling Load Inspector certification course on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. This operation is the final stage of the course that certifies Soldiers to inspect and rig vehicles, equipment, and supplies for helicopter transport. With professional instruction provided by the Aerial Delivery and Field Service department, 48 Soldiers are now Sling Load Inspector certified. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9754633
    VIRIN: 260227-A-GW658-1006
    Resolution: 5929x4239
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25th DSB Sling Load Inspector Course [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Brandon Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Sling load operations
    Sling Load Inspector Certification Course
    25th DSB
    Airdrop
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