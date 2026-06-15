25th DSB Sling Load Inspector Course

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct live Sling Load operations on a UH-60 Black Hawk during a Sling Load Inspector certification course on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. This operation is the final stage of the course that certifies Soldiers to inspect and rig vehicles, equipment, and supplies for helicopter transport. With professional instruction provided by the Aerial Delivery and Field Service department, 48 Soldiers are now Sling Load Inspector certified. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland)