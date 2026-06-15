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    40th ID DTAC ends time at San Clemente Island, returns via LCACs [Image 4 of 5]

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    40th ID DTAC ends time at San Clemente Island, returns via LCACs

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Santiago G. Colon Jr. 

    40th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army National Guard vehicles with the 40th Infantry Division, wait aboard Landing Craft Air Cushion with U.S. Navy Assault Craft Unit 5 to depart the island during 2026 Annual Training at San Clemente Island, California, June 11, 2026. The 40th Infantry Division, alongside U.S. Marine and Navy elements, executed a multi-domain operation integrating land, maritime, and air assets to demonstrate seamless joint force interoperability. By synchronizing fires, logistics, and maneuver across these domains, the units proved their ability to operate as a unified front. This integrated approach ensures the joint force remains highly agile and postured to deter aggression in contested regions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Santiago G. Colon Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 18:11
    Photo ID: 9754629
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-QB428-1048
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 40th ID DTAC ends time at San Clemente Island, returns via LCACs [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Santiago G. Colon Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    40th ID DTAC ends time at San Clemente Island, returns via LCACs
    40th ID DTAC ends time at San Clemente Island, returns via LCACs
    40th ID DTAC ends time at San Clemente Island, returns via LCACs
    40th ID DTAC ends time at San Clemente Island, returns via LCACs
    40th ID DTAC ends time at San Clemente Island, returns via LCACs

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    California Army National Guard
    training
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