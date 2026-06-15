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    Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ [Image 4 of 6]

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    Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Nicholas R. Talbot, center, brigade commander, 177th Armored Brigade talks with other senior officers about equipment used in Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 15, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 18:07
    Photo ID: 9754608
    VIRIN: 260615-A-LX346-1243
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ
    Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ
    Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ
    Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ
    Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ
    Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ

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    TAGS

    First Army
    US Army
    Army Reserve
    field training
    OperationSentinelJustice

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