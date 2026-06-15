Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ

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U.S. Army Col. Nicholas R. Talbot, center, brigade commander, 177th Armored Brigade talks with other senior officers about equipment used in Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 15, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)