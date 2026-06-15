U.S. Army Col. Nicholas R. Talbot, center, brigade commander, 177th Armored Brigade talks with other senior officers about equipment used in Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 15, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (US Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 18:07
|Photo ID:
|9754608
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-LX346-1243
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Richard Corner II DV Visit for OSJ [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.