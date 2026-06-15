40th ID DTAC troops execute Soldier Skill Level 10 training refresher

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U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 40th Infantry Division practice house clearing as part of Soldier Skill Level 10 Training during 2026 Annual Training at San Clemente Island, California, June 10, 2026. The 40th Infantry Division, alongside U.S. Marine and Navy elements, executed a multi-domain operation integrating land, maritime, and air assets to demonstrate seamless joint force interoperability. By synchronizing fires, logistics, and maneuver across these domains, the units proved their ability to operate as a unified front. This integrated approach ensures the joint force remains highly agile and postured to deter aggression in contested regions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Santiago G. Colon Jr.)