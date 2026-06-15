CNRH Sailors Host Sailor 360 Training

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Chandra Platt, the personal financial program coordinator for the Military and Family Support Center, gives a budgeting presentation to Navy Region Hawaii Sailors as part of the Sailor 360 training program at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 16, 2026. The presentation addressed financial challenges such as how to manage spending, set financial goals, and build personal spending plans to lay the foundation for long-term financial security. Sailor 360 is a Navy leadership training program designed enhance the professional development of Sailors through command-developed activities. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii and supports naval forces and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)