JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Chandra Platt, the personal financial program coordinator for the Military and Family Support Center, gives a budgeting presentation to Navy Region Hawaii Sailors as part of the Sailor 360 training program at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 16, 2026. The presentation addressed financial challenges such as how to manage spending, set financial goals, and build personal spending plans to lay the foundation for long-term financial security. Sailor 360 is a Navy leadership training program designed enhance the professional development of Sailors through command-developed activities. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii and supports naval forces and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9754601
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-PW030-1018
|Resolution:
|6347x4233
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRH Sailors Host Sailor 360 Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.