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    CNRH Sailors Host Sailor 360 Training [Image 2 of 2]

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    CNRH Sailors Host Sailor 360 Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Chandra Platt, the personal financial program coordinator for the Military and Family Support Center, gives a budgeting presentation to Navy Region Hawaii Sailors as part of the Sailor 360 training program at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 16, 2026. The presentation addressed financial challenges such as how to manage spending, set financial goals, and build personal spending plans to lay the foundation for long-term financial security. Sailor 360 is a Navy leadership training program designed enhance the professional development of Sailors through command-developed activities. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii and supports naval forces and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9754601
    VIRIN: 260616-N-PW030-1018
    Resolution: 6347x4233
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNRH Sailors Host Sailor 360 Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    finances
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Military and Family Support Center
    Sailor 360
    U.S. Navy

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