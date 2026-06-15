Date Taken: 06.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:39 Photo ID: 9754355 VIRIN: 260616-D-A1710-1002 Resolution: 1284x955 Size: 230.08 KB Location: MARYLAND, US

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This work, Serving Those who Serve: A Tribute to Truman [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.