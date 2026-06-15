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    Serving Those who Serve: A Tribute to Truman [Image 2 of 3]

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    Serving Those who Serve: A Tribute to Truman

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Christopher Smith 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Retired U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Sheedy takes a selfie with facility dog Truman inside the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda Maryland. Truman served as the MATC facility dog from 2016 to 2026 helping patients undergoing physical therapy treatment at the medical center. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:39
    Photo ID: 9754355
    VIRIN: 260616-D-A1710-1002
    Resolution: 1284x955
    Size: 230.08 KB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Serving Those who Serve: A Tribute to Truman [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MATC
    Walter Reed Naitonal Military Medical Center

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