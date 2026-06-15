Retired U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Sheedy takes a selfie with facility dog Truman inside the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda Maryland. Truman served as the MATC facility dog from 2016 to 2026 helping patients undergoing physical therapy treatment at the medical center. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:39
|Photo ID:
|9754355
|VIRIN:
|260616-D-A1710-1002
|Resolution:
|1284x955
|Size:
|230.08 KB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving Those who Serve: A Tribute to Truman [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Serving Those who Serve: A Tribute to Truman
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