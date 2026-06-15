Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force visits Warrior Games 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe talks with members of the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons during the Warrior Games 26, San Antonio, Texas, June 16, 2026. The Warrior Games bring together competitors from across the military community to strengthen bonds through shared experiences and adaptive competition. The Warrior Games celebrate the determination, strength, and resilience of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Maj. Christina Judd)