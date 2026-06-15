A U.S. Army Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) leaves the Peatross Parade Deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 16, 2026. The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is the U.S. Army’s primary heavy-lift, tandem-rotor transport helicopter. First introduced in 1962. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9754301
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-HQ355-1221
|Resolution:
|2987x4480
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CWO 3 Retirement Flight [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.