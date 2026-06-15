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    CWO 3 Retirement Flight [Image 12 of 12]

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    CWO 3 Retirement Flight

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Army Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) leaves the Peatross Parade Deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 16, 2026. The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is the U.S. Army’s primary heavy-lift, tandem-rotor transport helicopter. First introduced in 1962. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9754301
    VIRIN: 260616-M-HQ355-1221
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CWO 3 Retirement Flight [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army, Marine Corps, Parris Island, MCRDPI, Pilot

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