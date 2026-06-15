CWO 3 Retirement Flight

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A U.S. Army Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) leaves the Peatross Parade Deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 16, 2026. The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is the U.S. Army’s primary heavy-lift, tandem-rotor transport helicopter. First introduced in 1962. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)