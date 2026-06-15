MMD Rangers Participate in Glory Day Parade

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Park Rangers Emke, Smith, Wenzel, and Hinterberger participated in the annual Glory Day Parade in Mount Morris, New York, June 13, 2026, as part of the village's Glory Day Festival honoring Francis Bellamy, author of the Pledge of Allegiance. The park rangers distributed water safety materials and engaged with community members to promote public safety and raise awareness of the critical flood risk reduction benefits provided by the Mount Morris. (U.S. Army photo by Amanda Jerome)