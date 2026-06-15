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    MMD Rangers Participate in Glory Day Parade [Image 1 of 5]

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    MMD Rangers Participate in Glory Day Parade

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Park Rangers Emke, Smith, Wenzel, and Hinterberger participated in the annual Glory Day Parade in Mount Morris, New York, June 13, 2026, as part of the village's Glory Day Festival honoring Francis Bellamy, author of the Pledge of Allegiance. The park rangers distributed water safety materials and engaged with community members to promote public safety and raise awareness of the critical flood risk reduction benefits provided by the Mount Morris. (U.S. Army photo by Amanda Jerome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9753639
    VIRIN: 260613-A-FB511-1343
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MMD Rangers Participate in Glory Day Parade [Image 5 of 5], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    corps of engineers

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