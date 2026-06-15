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    Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday [Image 5 of 5]

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    Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District celebrated the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with a cake cutting in Buffalo, N.Y., June 16, 2026. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE has been able to deliver engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges for 251 years. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9753560
    VIRIN: 260616-A-FB511-2410
    Resolution: 6110x4888
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday
    Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday
    Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday
    Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday
    Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday

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    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    USACE 251

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