Buffalo District Celebrates USACE 251st Birthday

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Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District celebrated the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with a cake cutting in Buffalo, N.Y., June 16, 2026. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE has been able to deliver engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges for 251 years. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)