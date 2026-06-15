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    Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday [Image 2 of 4]

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    Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Ashley Bradford 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s $22 million, 29,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF) completed in 2023 at Yakima Training Center, WA. The TEMF was one of three decade-long construction projects between the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate, the 88th Readiness Division, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9753084
    VIRIN: 230518-O-KG026-1969
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 229.24 KB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday
    Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday
    Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday
    Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday

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    Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday

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    U.S. Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    Army Corps of Engineers

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