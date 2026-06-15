Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday

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The U.S. Army Reserve’s $22 million, 29,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF) completed in 2023 at Yakima Training Center, WA. The TEMF was one of three decade-long construction projects between the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate, the 88th Readiness Division, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.