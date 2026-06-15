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    Service Member in the Spotlight – YN1 Santiago Robles

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    Service Member in the Spotlight – YN1 Santiago Robles

    ITALY

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    U.S. Navy Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Santiago Robles, assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team (CNE DET MAST), a tenant command of NAS Sigonella, poses for a picture in Sigonella, Sicily, May 27, 2026. Service Member in the Spotlight recognizes Sailors for exceptional performance. CNE DET MAST is a mobile communication detachment that stands ready to support full mobile command, control, communications and computer capability wherever needed. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 06:08
    Photo ID: 9752663
    VIRIN: 260527-N-SH698-1006
    Resolution: 7107x5686
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Member in the Spotlight – YN1 Santiago Robles, by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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