Service Member in the Spotlight – YN1 Santiago Robles

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U.S. Navy Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Santiago Robles, assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team (CNE DET MAST), a tenant command of NAS Sigonella, poses for a picture in Sigonella, Sicily, May 27, 2026. Service Member in the Spotlight recognizes Sailors for exceptional performance. CNE DET MAST is a mobile communication detachment that stands ready to support full mobile command, control, communications and computer capability wherever needed. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)