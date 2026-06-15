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    U.S. Marines Build Combat Readiness Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Marines Build Combat Readiness Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Connor, a fire supportman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participates in unit level training in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 00:27
    Photo ID: 9752344
    VIRIN: 260613-N-CO542-1373
    Resolution: 4285x2857
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Marines Build Combat Readiness Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Build Combat Readiness Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Build Combat Readiness Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Build Combat Readiness Aboard USS Boxer

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission Readiness
    Lethality
    Battalion Landing Team 3/5
    Combat Drill

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