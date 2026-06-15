U.S. Marines Build Combat Readiness Aboard USS Boxer

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Connor, a fire supportman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participates in unit level training in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)