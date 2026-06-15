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    USS Carl M. Levin hosts future Navy officer candidates [Image 3 of 4]

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    USS Carl M. Levin hosts future Navy officer candidates

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Chris Rielage, training officer of the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), explains the functionality of the ship’s aft missile launcher to prospective officers from Pacific Navy Officer Recruiting Station Honolulu, June 13, 2026. Carl M. Levin Sailors hosted a shipboard visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 21:30
    Photo ID: 9752070
    VIRIN: 260613-N-ZI955-1061
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Carl M. Levin hosts future Navy officer candidates [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Carl M. Levin hosts future Navy officer candidates
    USS Carl M. Levin hosts future Navy officer candidates
    USS Carl M. Levin hosts future Navy officer candidates
    USS Carl M. Levin hosts future Navy officer candidates

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    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120)
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Chris Rielage
    Pacific Navy Officer Recruiting Station Honolulu

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