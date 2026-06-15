USS Carl M. Levin hosts future Navy officer candidates

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Chris Rielage, training officer of the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), explains the functionality of the ship’s aft missile launcher to prospective officers from Pacific Navy Officer Recruiting Station Honolulu, June 13, 2026. Carl M. Levin Sailors hosted a shipboard visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)