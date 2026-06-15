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    Brig. Gen. Teyhen speaks at Celebration of Service ceremony

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    Brig. Gen. Teyhen speaks at Celebration of Service ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific

    Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen speaks at the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Celebration of Service ceremony May 21 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The ceremony honored Soldiers scheduled to retire soon as well as their family members' contribution to the Army and our nation. Teyhen is the commanding general of the Army's Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and the director of the Defense Health Agency's Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific.

    Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes, 18th Theater Medical Command

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 20:14
    Photo ID: 9752039
    VIRIN: 260522-D-D0263-2273
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific
    18th Theater Medical Command
    U.S. Army Garrison - Hawaii

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