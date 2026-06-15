Brig. Gen. Teyhen speaks at Celebration of Service ceremony

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Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen speaks at the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Celebration of Service ceremony May 21 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The ceremony honored Soldiers scheduled to retire soon as well as their family members' contribution to the Army and our nation. Teyhen is the commanding general of the Army's Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and the director of the Defense Health Agency's Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific.



Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes, 18th Theater Medical Command