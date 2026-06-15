USS Toledo (SSN 769) Sailor receives the Rear Adm. Willis A. “Pilly” Lent Tactics and Warfighting Award

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 5, 2026) – Lt. Cmdr. Michael Allen, center, weapons officer assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769), is presented with the Rear Adm. Willis A. “Pilly” Lent Tactics and Warfighting Award by Patty Lent, second from left, former mayor of Bremerton, Washington, and Capt. Alan Beam (Ret.), right, representative of the Bremerton-Olympic Peninsula Council Navy League during an award ceremony on June 5, 2026. Since 2016, the award has been presented annually to the officer recognized as the most tactically proficient submarine department head assigned to a Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet unit. Toledo is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)