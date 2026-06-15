338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit

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U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col Stephanie Fugate, an obstetrician/gynecologist and Lt. Col. Reagan Quan, a General Surgeon assigned to the 18th Field Hospital, provides surgery on a simulated patient, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)