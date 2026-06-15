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    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit [Image 12 of 12]

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    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col Stephanie Fugate, an obstetrician/gynecologist and Lt. Col. Reagan Quan, a General Surgeon assigned to the 18th Field Hospital, provides surgery on a simulated patient, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 18:15
    Photo ID: 9751909
    VIRIN: 260612-A-MC011-1013
    Resolution: 3866x2572
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit
    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit
    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit
    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit
    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit
    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit
    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit
    338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit

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    Camp Shelby
    338th Medical Brigade
    OSJ
    3D Theater Medical Command
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice

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