338th Medical Brigade Surgical Cut Suit

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col Stephanie Fugate, an obstetrician/gynecologist and Lt. Col. Reagan Quan, a General Surgeon assigned to the 18th Field Hospital, provides surgery on a simulated patient, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 18:15
|Photo ID:
|9751909
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-MC011-1013
|Resolution:
|3866x2572
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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