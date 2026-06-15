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    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador Paulino 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachael Solarz, assigned to the 19th Weapons Squadron, receives an award during the USAF Weapons School graduation in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2026. Amerson earned the award for best academic paper during USAFWS training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 18:15
    Photo ID: 9751904
    VIRIN: 260613-F-BL276-1011
    Resolution: 2882x1918
    Size: 648.56 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Heather Amador Paulino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation
    U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation

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