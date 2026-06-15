U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachael Solarz, assigned to the 19th Weapons Squadron, receives an award during the USAF Weapons School graduation in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2026. Amerson earned the award for best academic paper during USAFWS training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador)