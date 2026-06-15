U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachael Solarz, assigned to the 19th Weapons Squadron, receives an award during the USAF Weapons School graduation in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2026. Amerson earned the award for best academic paper during USAFWS training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 18:15
|Photo ID:
|9751904
|VIRIN:
|260613-F-BL276-1011
|Resolution:
|2882x1918
|Size:
|648.56 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Weapons School celebrates Class 26-A graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Heather Amador Paulino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.