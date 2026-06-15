(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducts maintenance dredging of the Cuyahoga River to ensure access for large vessels traveling across the Great Lakes Navigation System, Cleveland, Ohio, June 12, 2026. Dredging the federal navigation channels like those in Cleveland help maintain safe and navigable harbors that are critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9751536
    VIRIN: 260612-A-VR700-1002
    Resolution: 5503x3669
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River [Image 6 of 6], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River
    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River
    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River
    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River
    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River
    Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Dredging
    Navigation
    Cleveland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery