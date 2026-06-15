Cleveland Dredging Continues on the Cuyahoga River

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducts maintenance dredging of the Cuyahoga River to ensure access for large vessels traveling across the Great Lakes Navigation System, Cleveland, Ohio, June 12, 2026. Dredging the federal navigation channels like those in Cleveland help maintain safe and navigable harbors that are critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)