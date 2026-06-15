(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 05 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 05

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Col. Candy Boparai, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a change of command ceremony whereby Lt. Col. Michael Krogh, commander, Operations Support Element, relinquished his command to Maj. John Rollinson at the Post Theater, June 15.

    Although the first Cyber Solutions Development Detachment (CSD) was formally established in July 2017, the Operations Support Element, 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) is a new Army organization having been officially approved by the Department of the Army in July 2023 and formally recognized as the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Operations Support Element (OSE) on March 1, 2024.

    OSE elements build, sustain, and provide teams to support the Cyber Mission Force’s offensive cyberspace operations, develop operational capabilities, and enable utilization of cyberspace operations infrastructure.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 14:06
    Photo ID: 9751242
    VIRIN: 260615-O-PX639-4098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 05 [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 05
    Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 01
    Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 02
    Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 03
    Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 04

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Cyber, Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery