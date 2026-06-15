Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony 05

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FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Col. Candy Boparai, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a change of command ceremony whereby Lt. Col. Michael Krogh, commander, Operations Support Element, relinquished his command to Maj. John Rollinson at the Post Theater, June 15.



Although the first Cyber Solutions Development Detachment (CSD) was formally established in July 2017, the Operations Support Element, 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) is a new Army organization having been officially approved by the Department of the Army in July 2023 and formally recognized as the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Operations Support Element (OSE) on March 1, 2024.



OSE elements build, sustain, and provide teams to support the Cyber Mission Force’s offensive cyberspace operations, develop operational capabilities, and enable utilization of cyberspace operations infrastructure.