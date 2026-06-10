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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa air defenders deliver remarks at EUROSATORY 2026 [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa air defenders deliver remarks at EUROSATORY 2026

    FRANCE

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Maj. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Tom Noble, deputy commanding officer of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and British Army Maj. Ben Johnston, G-5 plans officer, speak during AUSA’s Speakers Corner at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, June 15, 2026. The presentation focused on the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, innovation at the edge and the need for NATO allies and partners to adapt at the pace of change. Noble and Johnston highlighted how industry can support military initiatives such as Digital Shield, Project Bullfrog and the Flytrap series to help turn emerging ideas into practical capabilities for Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexander Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9750201
    VIRIN: 260614-A-KX519-9887
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 21.09 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa air defenders deliver remarks at EUROSATORY 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa air defenders deliver remarks at EUROSATORY 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa air defenders deliver remarks at EUROSATORY 2026

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