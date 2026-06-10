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    NSA Naples Carney Park Garden Party [Image 5 of 6]

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    NSA Naples Carney Park Garden Party

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (June 11, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program hosts a garden party onboard NSA Naples, Italy, Carney Park, June 11, 2026. The garden party showcased park renovations, cabin upgrades, and quality of life improvements to attendees. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base home to over 50 tenant commands and 8,500 personnel. Providing a forward-deployed platform to the fleet that enables the warfighter and supports the family, NSA Naples supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, NATO, and combatant commander strategic priorities to ensure stability across the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9750166
    VIRIN: 260611-N-RH019-1014
    Resolution: 3122x2081
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, NSA Naples Carney Park Garden Party [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RH019
    Team Naples
    Navy
    NSA Naples

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