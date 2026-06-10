NSA Naples Carney Park Garden Party

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (June 11, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program hosts a garden party onboard NSA Naples, Italy, Carney Park, June 11, 2026. The garden party showcased park renovations, cabin upgrades, and quality of life improvements to attendees. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base home to over 50 tenant commands and 8,500 personnel. Providing a forward-deployed platform to the fleet that enables the warfighter and supports the family, NSA Naples supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, NATO, and combatant commander strategic priorities to ensure stability across the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)