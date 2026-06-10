99th ERS Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Charles G. Cameron, commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, receives the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Joseph J. Raisner, outgoing commander of the 99th ERS, during a change of command ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, June 8, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jashyia Ham)