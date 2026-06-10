(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    99th ERS Change of Command 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    99th ERS Change of Command 2026

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles G. Cameron, commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, receives the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Joseph J. Raisner, outgoing commander of the 99th ERS, during a change of command ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, June 8, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jashyia Ham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 07:06
    Photo ID: 9749977
    VIRIN: 260608-F-QN763-1004
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th ERS Change of Command 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    99th ERS Change of Command 2026
    99th ERS Change of Command 2026
    99th ERS Change of Command 2026
    99th ERS Change of Command 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U-2 Dragon Lady
    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Change of Command
    RAF Fairford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery