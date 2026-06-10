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    Joint Company "Blavens" hot/cold load at JMRC [Image 8 of 11]

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    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC

    GERMANY

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Company "Blavens", Task Force Brawler, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct hot/cold load training in preparation for air assault missions with Soldiers from 1st Armored Division and 1st Cavalry Division at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, on April 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Phillip Nojunas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 05:21
    Photo ID: 9749914
    VIRIN: 260417-A-AA111-5645
    Resolution: 1895x1263
    Size: 692.07 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC
    Joint Company &quot;Blavens&quot; hot/cold load at JMRC

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    JMRC
    VCORPS
    3rdInfantryDivision

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