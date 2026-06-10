U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Company "Blavens", Task Force Brawler, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct hot/cold load training in preparation for air assault missions with Soldiers from 1st Armored Division and 1st Cavalry Division at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, on April 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Phillip Nojunas)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9749914
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-AA111-5645
|Resolution:
|1895x1263
|Size:
|692.07 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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