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U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company "Hercules", 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, utilize the CH-47 Chinook to conduct sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany on April 24, 2026. Sling load training ensures Soldiers can safely and efficiently rig, inspect, and transport equipment via helicopter, thus enabling faster logistics and tactical mobility. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Sgt. Travis Ostler)