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    Bravo Company "Hercules" sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area [Image 3 of 5]

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    Bravo Company &quot;Hercules&quot; sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area

    GERMANY

    04.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company "Hercules", 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, utilize the CH-47 Chinook to conduct sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany on April 24, 2026. Sling load training ensures Soldiers can safely and efficiently rig, inspect, and transport equipment via helicopter, thus enabling faster logistics and tactical mobility. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Sgt. Travis Ostler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9749900
    VIRIN: 260426-A-AA111-6370
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 940 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Bravo Company &quot;Hercules&quot; sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area
    Bravo Company &quot;Hercules&quot; sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area
    Bravo Company &quot;Hercules&quot; sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area
    Bravo Company &quot;Hercules&quot; sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area
    Bravo Company &quot;Hercules&quot; sling load training at Hohenfels Training Area

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