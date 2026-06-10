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    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 14 of 14]

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    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Martin Perez 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tayvon Edward’s, left, a field artillery radar operator assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) receives direction on targeting unmanned aerial systems in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 9, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 23:41
    Photo ID: 9749575
    VIRIN: 260609-N-NP484-2420
    Resolution: 4111x2741
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer [Image 14 of 14], by SN Martin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Boxer Conducts CIWS Live Fire Exercise
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    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer
    U.S. Marines Conduct UAS Training Drills Aboard USS Boxer

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission readiness
    Unmanned Aerial Systems
    Lethality

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