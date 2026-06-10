Coast Guard Participates in LA Fleet Week 2026

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The Coast Guard Cutters Halibut (foreground) and Terrell Horne participate in Los Angeles Fleet Week, San Pedro, Calif., May 22, 2026. LA Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a public celebration honoring the sea services and showcasing the capabilities and equipment of the Coast Guard, the Navy, and the Marine Corps. The USCGC Halibut is an 84-foot Marine Protector-class coastal patrol boat based in Marina del Rey, California; and the USCGC Terrell Horne is a154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) out of Los Angeles/Long Beach. The cutters hosted public tours during Fleet Week, showcasing their contributions to the community and national security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Lisa Ferdinando)