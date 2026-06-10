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    Coast Guard Participates in LA Fleet Week 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

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    Coast Guard Participates in LA Fleet Week 2026

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    The Coast Guard Cutters Halibut (foreground) and Terrell Horne participate in Los Angeles Fleet Week, San Pedro, Calif., May 22, 2026. LA Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a public celebration honoring the sea services and showcasing the capabilities and equipment of the Coast Guard, the Navy, and the Marine Corps. The USCGC Halibut is an 84-foot Marine Protector-class coastal patrol boat based in Marina del Rey, California; and the USCGC Terrell Horne is a154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) out of Los Angeles/Long Beach. The cutters hosted public tours during Fleet Week, showcasing their contributions to the community and national security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 18:21
    Photo ID: 9749251
    VIRIN: 260522-G-BN524-2772
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Participates in LA Fleet Week 2026

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