Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in cycling

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U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Fatimah Tedford, Air Force Warrior Games athlete, celebrates her gold medal finish with her family during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 14, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)