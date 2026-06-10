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    USS Gridley Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

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    USS Gridley Conducts Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman frankie guage 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, flies over Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 13, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 15:23
    Photo ID: 9749132
    VIRIN: 260613-N-IP140-2011
    Resolution: 4735x3157
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Gridley Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN frankie guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VFA-137
    Kestrels
    Deployment
    Gridley
    USS Gridley
    Southern Seas 2026

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