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    Warrior Games 2026 River Rally [Image 1 of 2]

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    Warrior Games 2026 River Rally

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Competitors with the U.S. Navy Warrior Games team raise their flag on a river boat in the San Antonio riverwalk during the Warrior Games. The Warrior Games recognize the critical role families, caregivers, and supporters play in each competitor’s recovery journey. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9748915
    VIRIN: 260613-F-SN152-1409
    Resolution: 5581x3713
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Games 2026 River Rally [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Warrior Games 2026 River Rally
    Warrior Games 2026 River Rally

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    #WG2026
    #WarriorGames26
    #WarriorsUnite
    #WarriorJourney

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