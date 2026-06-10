Team Marine Corps Opens Warrior Games with Powerlifting

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Gabriela Ortiz, a San Antonio, Texas, native and communications officer with Wounded Warrior Regiment, prepares to bench press during the powerlifting event at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13–20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)