NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race

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260607-N-RB168-1493 BETHEL, NY (June 7, 2026) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Cody Hartwick, center, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, poses for a photo with future Sailors Mason Tice and Trai Kaufmann during the Tri-State New York Spartan race in Bethel, New York. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)