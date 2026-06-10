(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race

    BETHEL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    260607-N-RB168-1493 BETHEL, NY (June 7, 2026) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Cody Hartwick, center, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, poses for a photo with future Sailors Mason Tice and Trai Kaufmann during the Tri-State New York Spartan race in Bethel, New York. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9748277
    VIRIN: 260607-N-RB168-1493
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: BETHEL, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race
    NTAG New England participates in Spartan Race

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGNewEngland #USNAVY #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVYRECRUITER #SPARTANRACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery