1889th RSG bids farewell to Cpt. Kuhn.

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To recognize his participation and contributions, Maj. Logan Gregg presented Kuhn with a commemorative plaque on behalf of the 1889th RSG. Standing before the formation, Kuhn reflected on his experience with visible pride and gratitude. "I thank you. You have welcomed me into your ranks, and I had so much fun, whether on the range, LandNav, physical training—everywhere," Kuhn said. "I will never forget this. Even though it was only two weeks, it was an incredible two weeks."



Maj. Logan Gregg and Cpt. Hendrik Kuhn