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    1889th RSG bids farewell to Cpt. Kuhn [Image 3 of 5]

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    1889th RSG bids farewell to Cpt. Kuhn

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    To recognize his participation and contributions, Maj. Logan Gregg presented Kuhn with a commemorative plaque on behalf of the 1889th RSG. Standing before the formation, Kuhn reflected on his experience with visible pride and gratitude. "I thank you. You have welcomed me into your ranks, and I had so much fun, whether on the range, LandNav, physical training—everywhere," Kuhn said. "I will never forget this. Even though it was only two weeks, it was an incredible two weeks."

    Maj. Logan Gregg and Cpt. Hendrik Kuhn

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 19:00
    Photo ID: 9747583
    VIRIN: 260612-A-XC614-5292
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1889th RSG bids farewell to Cpt. Kuhn [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1889th RSG bids farewell to Cpt. Kuhn.
    1889th RSG bids farewell to Cpt. Kuhn.

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