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    USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-sea [Image 1 of 5]

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    USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-sea

    AT SEA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Seaman frankie guage 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    A line feeds through a pulley system during a refueling-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Atlantic Ocean. June 10, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:48
    Photo ID: 9747448
    VIRIN: 260610-N-IP140-1019
    Resolution: 4534x3023
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-sea [Image 5 of 5], by SN frankie guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Gridley Conducts Refueling-At-sea
    USS Gridley Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Gridley Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Gridley Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Gridley Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

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    Replenishment-at-sea
    Deployment
    RAS
    Gridley
    USS Gridley
    Southern Seas 2026

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