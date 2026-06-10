Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:41 Photo ID: 9747446 VIRIN: 260611-A-XC614-2087 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.36 MB Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US

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This work, 1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.