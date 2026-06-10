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    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods [Image 3 of 11]

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    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Cody Hopkins assists Master Sgt. Casey Illes to plot points on a map before executing day landnav.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:41
    Photo ID: 9747446
    VIRIN: 260611-A-XC614-2087
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
    1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods

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