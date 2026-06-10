1st Lt. Cody Hopkins assists Master Sgt. Casey Illes to plot points on a map before executing day landnav.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 17:41
|Photo ID:
|9747446
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-XC614-2087
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.36 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nobody Outranks an Eight-Digit Grid Coordinate - 1889th RSG Leads From the Front...and Through the Woods
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