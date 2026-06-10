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    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team [Image 3 of 15]

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    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team

    TWIN FALLS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Rusty Rehl 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Armstrong encases the 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion guidon as Lt. Col. Albert "Bud" Williams holds it steady, marking the official close of the unit's colors during the unit's inactivation ceremony in Twin Falls, Idaho, June 5, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 17:41
    Photo ID: 9747444
    VIRIN: 260605-A-IB272-1176
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 857.44 KB
    Location: TWIN FALLS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
    116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team

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