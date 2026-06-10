Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Armstrong encases the 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion guidon as Lt. Col. Albert "Bud" Williams holds it steady, marking the official close of the unit's colors during the unit's inactivation ceremony in Twin Falls, Idaho, June 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 17:41
|Photo ID:
|9747444
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-IB272-1176
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|857.44 KB
|Location:
|TWIN FALLS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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116th CBCT inactivates engineer battalion, begins transition to mobile brigade combat team
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