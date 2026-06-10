Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony

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Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Vanderzee, left, member of USCG Base Kodiak, and Coast Guard Capt. Jeremy Hall,. commanding officer of USCG Base Kodiak, shake hands during the platoon inspection of a change of command ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, June 9, 2026. Amy Gravely, director of Operational Logistics Command, presided over the ceremony in which Coast Guard Capt. Gordon Hood succeeded Coast Guard Capt. Jeremy Hall as commanding officer of USCG Base Kodiak.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)