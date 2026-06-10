(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Vanderzee, left, member of USCG Base Kodiak, and Coast Guard Capt. Jeremy Hall,. commanding officer of USCG Base Kodiak, shake hands during the platoon inspection of a change of command ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, June 9, 2026. Amy Gravely, director of Operational Logistics Command, presided over the ceremony in which Coast Guard Capt. Gordon Hood succeeded Coast Guard Capt. Jeremy Hall as commanding officer of USCG Base Kodiak.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9746333
    VIRIN: 260609-G-CY518-1059
    Resolution: 4857x4857
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Coast Guard Base Kodiak
    change of command
    USCG
    hand shake
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery