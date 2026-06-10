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    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield [Image 5 of 12]

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    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Littlejohn 

    81st Readiness Division

    Soldiers from the 81st Readiness Division visit Camden Battlefield during the unit's annual training exercise on April 20, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to explore the site's Revolutionary War history and its relevance to military heritage.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9746317
    VIRIN: 260415-A-VT089-4190
    Resolution: 1010x1373
    Size: 504.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Jessica Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield
    Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield

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    Staff Ride
    81st
    81st Readiness Division
    Army
    Army Reserve
    Camden Battlefield

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