Soldiers from the 81st Readiness Division visit Camden Battlefield during the unit's annual training exercise on April 20, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity to explore the site's Revolutionary War history and its relevance to military heritage.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9746317
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-VT089-4190
|Resolution:
|1010x1373
|Size:
|504.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Ride to Camden Battlefield [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Jessica Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.