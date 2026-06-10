AWC Air Reserve Component Seminar

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Brig. Gen. Succaro speaks to attendees during the Air Reserve Component Seminar at Air War College. The Air Reserve Component Seminar (ARCS) provides Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve majors and lieutenant colonels enrolled in Air Command and Staff College or Air War College distance learning programs with a unique opportunity to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and focus fully on PME. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)