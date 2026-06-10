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    AWC Air Reserve Component Seminar [Image 5 of 8]

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    AWC Air Reserve Component Seminar

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Succaro speaks to attendees during the Air Reserve Component Seminar at Air War College. The Air Reserve Component Seminar (ARCS) provides Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve majors and lieutenant colonels enrolled in Air Command and Staff College or Air War College distance learning programs with a unique opportunity to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and focus fully on PME. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9745936
    VIRIN: 260608-F-VY241-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 712.44 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AWC Air Reserve Component Seminar [Image 8 of 8], by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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