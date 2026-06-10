Trauma Capstone prepares Tripler’s medical residents for deployed environments

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Residents of Tripler Army Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program

practiced treating and managing trauma patients during the GME Trauma Capstone event on June 5, 2026, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Designed to bridge the gap between medical training and real-world combat scenarios, the capstone provided a comprehensive and immersive experience to prepare military medical personnel for managing complex trauma cases and saving lives in combat situations. (Defense Health Agency photo by Hugh Fleming)