Residents of Tripler Army Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program
practiced treating and managing trauma patients during the GME Trauma Capstone event on June 5, 2026, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Designed to bridge the gap between medical training and real-world combat scenarios, the capstone provided a comprehensive and immersive experience to prepare military medical personnel for managing complex trauma cases and saving lives in combat situations. (Defense Health Agency photo by Hugh Fleming)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9745894
|VIRIN:
|260606-D-HQ507-1030
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trauma Capstone prepares Tripler’s medical residents for deployed environments [Image 3 of 3], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Trauma Capstone prepares Tripler’s medical residents for deployed environments
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