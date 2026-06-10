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    Trauma Capstone prepares Tripler’s medical residents for deployed environments [Image 3 of 3]

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    Trauma Capstone prepares Tripler’s medical residents for deployed environments

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Residents of Tripler Army Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program
    practiced treating and managing trauma patients during the GME Trauma Capstone event on June 5, 2026, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Designed to bridge the gap between medical training and real-world combat scenarios, the capstone provided a comprehensive and immersive experience to prepare military medical personnel for managing complex trauma cases and saving lives in combat situations. (Defense Health Agency photo by Hugh Fleming)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9745894
    VIRIN: 260606-D-HQ507-1030
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Trauma Capstone prepares Tripler’s medical residents for deployed environments [Image 3 of 3], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tripler Army Medical Center, Army Medicine, Military Treatment Facility, Defense Health Agency

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