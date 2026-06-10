U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Sharp spoke to family, friends and colleagues during a promotion ceremony at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, April 24. Sharp was promoted to colonel, recognizing more than 25 years of service in the Kentucky Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:09
|Photo ID:
|9745556
|VIRIN:
|260424-Z-NN152-1249
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Kentucky National Guard officer promoted to colonel
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