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    Kentucky National Guard officer promoted to colonel [Image 4 of 4]

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    Kentucky National Guard officer promoted to colonel

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Milt Spalding 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Sharp spoke to family, friends and colleagues during a promotion ceremony at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, April 24. Sharp was promoted to colonel, recognizing more than 25 years of service in the Kentucky Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9745556
    VIRIN: 260424-Z-NN152-1249
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kentucky National Guard officer promoted to colonel [Image 4 of 4], by Milt Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, Colonel

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