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    31 CE Squadron Photo [Image 2 of 2]

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    31 CE Squadron Photo

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and personnel assigned to the 31 Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2026. The 31 CES enables the 31 Fighter Wing mission by providing world class facility, airfield and utility system construction, operations, and maintenance; fire, explosive ordnance and emergency management forces; unaccompanied and family housing facilities and programs; asset optimization; and environmental security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 08:43
    Photo ID: 9745293
    VIRIN: 260612-F-ZJ681-1014
    Resolution: 5930x3953
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 CE Squadron Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31FW, 31CE, AvianoAB

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