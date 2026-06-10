31 CE Squadron Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and personnel assigned to the 31 Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2026. The 31 CES enables the 31 Fighter Wing mission by providing world class facility, airfield and utility system construction, operations, and maintenance; fire, explosive ordnance and emergency management forces; unaccompanied and family housing facilities and programs; asset optimization; and environmental security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)