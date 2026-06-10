CFAY Distributes Water to Residents

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 11, 2026) – Sailors distribute bottled water to residents at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka on Japan, June 11, 2026. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Public Works provides free bottled water to tenants ahead of a planned boil water advisory associated with a major water line repair project. Distribution sites operate daily from June 11-22 to help residents prepare while critical infrastructure improvements are completed to maintain the safety and reliability of the installation’s water system. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)