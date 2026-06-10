YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 11, 2026) – Sailors distribute bottled water to residents at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka on Japan, June 11, 2026. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Public Works provides free bottled water to tenants ahead of a planned boil water advisory associated with a major water line repair project. Distribution sites operate daily from June 11-22 to help residents prepare while critical infrastructure improvements are completed to maintain the safety and reliability of the installation’s water system. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9744872
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-SG091-1000
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Distributes Water to Residents [Image 6 of 6], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.