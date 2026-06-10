26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training | F-35B Lightning II Carrier Qualification

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kyle O’Connor, an F-35B Lightning II pilot assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing communicates with F-35B’s as they conduct carrier qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge during 26th MEU’s Type Commanders Amphibious Training (TCAT), off the coast of North Carolina, June 11, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Williams)