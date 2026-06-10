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    2CAB Soldiers conduct Drone Reconnaissance during Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 1 of 2]

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    2CAB Soldiers conduct Drone Reconnaissance during Aerial Gunnery exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Damilola Awe 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fox Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct drone reconnaissance and target tracking during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, June 2, 2026. The unit’s unmanned aircraft system team enables AH-64 Apache crews to synchronize precision fires during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 21:26
    Photo ID: 9744663
    VIRIN: 260602-A-NO397-1110
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2CAB Soldiers conduct Drone Reconnaissance during Aerial Gunnery exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Damilola Awe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2CAB Soldiers conduct Drone Reconnaissance during Aerial Gunnery exercise
    2CAB Soldiers conduct Drone Reconnaissance during Aerial Gunnery exercise

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    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Eighth Army
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    2CAB

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