2CAB Soldiers conduct Drone Reconnaissance during Aerial Gunnery exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fox Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct drone reconnaissance and target tracking during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, June 2, 2026. The unit’s unmanned aircraft system team enables AH-64 Apache crews to synchronize precision fires during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 21:26
|Photo ID:
|9744663
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-NO397-1110
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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