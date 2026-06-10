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    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 3 [Image 5 of 6]

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    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 3

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. (ret.) Courtney Stanton, Warrior Games athlete, shoots an arrow during Warrior Games Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 11, 2026. Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features over 200 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from June 13 - 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 20:02
    Photo ID: 9744573
    VIRIN: 260611-F-PJ095-1082
    Resolution: 5895x3930
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 3 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 2
    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 2
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    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 3
    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 3
    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 3

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    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Air Force
    Warrior Games 2026

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