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    JBAB competes in sports day [Image 7 of 7]

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    JBAB competes in sports day

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. George Stoudemire, personnel systems manager with the 11th Flight Support Squadron, conducts push-ups during a base sports day at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. The sports day started with a fitness bootcamp which is a class offered by the JBAB Aerobic Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:22
    Photo ID: 9743974
    VIRIN: 260609-F-NY675-2292
    Resolution: 2554x1699
    Size: 870.49 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, JBAB competes in sports day [Image 7 of 7], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBAB competes in sports day
    JBAB competes in sports day
    JBAB competes in sports day
    JBAB competes in sports day
    JBAB competes in sports day
    JBAB competes in sports day

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