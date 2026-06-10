JBAB competes in sports day

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. George Stoudemire, personnel systems manager with the 11th Flight Support Squadron, conducts push-ups during a base sports day at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026. The sports day started with a fitness bootcamp which is a class offered by the JBAB Aerobic Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:22
|Photo ID:
|9743974
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-NY675-2292
|Resolution:
|2554x1699
|Size:
|870.49 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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