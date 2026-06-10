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    Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans [Image 4 of 6]

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    Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team maneuvers a U.S. Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small during a pursuit demonstration to Senior leaders with Coast Guard Atlantic Area, Marine Forces South, 4th Fleet Navy South and the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais (Brazilian Marine Corps) on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, June 09, 2026. The Maritime Staff Talk demonstrated the Coast Guard's capabilities during law enforcement missions and the long-standing Partnership between the U.S. and Brazilian Marine Corps. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9743753
    VIRIN: 260609-G-PO504-1195
    Resolution: 1350x357
    Size: 145.9 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans
    Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans
    Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans
    Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans
    Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans
    Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans

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    MSST New Orleans
    MSST NOLA
    USCG MSST New Orleans
    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RB-S II)
    U.S. Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small

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