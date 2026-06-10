Coast Guard Hosts Tri-Service Maritime Strategy Talks in New Orleans

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U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team maneuvers a U.S. Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small during a pursuit demonstration to Senior leaders with Coast Guard Atlantic Area, Marine Forces South, 4th Fleet Navy South and the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais (Brazilian Marine Corps) on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, June 09, 2026. The Maritime Staff Talk demonstrated the Coast Guard's capabilities during law enforcement missions and the long-standing Partnership between the U.S. and Brazilian Marine Corps. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)